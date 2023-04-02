Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

