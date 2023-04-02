Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $11.67 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

