Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

