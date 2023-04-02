Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 286,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,405,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.