Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 14,683 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

