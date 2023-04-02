Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

