Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 128,412 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

