Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 819.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

