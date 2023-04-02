Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

