Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $34,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

