Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

