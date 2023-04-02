Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

