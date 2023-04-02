Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

