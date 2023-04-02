Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

