Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 251,295 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,295 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $183.79 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.