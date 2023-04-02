Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 251,295 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

