Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,835 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

