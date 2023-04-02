Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,763 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $84.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

