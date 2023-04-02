Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

