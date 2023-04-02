Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

