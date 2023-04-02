Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.