Bank of America Trims Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Target Price to $29.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDRE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.