Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

