Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

HD stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.