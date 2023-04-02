Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Aroundtown Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.33.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

