Berenberg Bank Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
EDVMF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.28.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
