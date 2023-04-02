Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

