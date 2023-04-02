Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.36.

TECH opened at $74.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

