BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BioCardia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

BioCardia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

