Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

