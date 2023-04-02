BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $15,279.42 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $15,279.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

BLFS stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

