Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,506,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
