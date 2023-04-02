BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS NEAR opened at $49.60 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.