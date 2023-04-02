Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Financial Survey

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,537.76% -42.30% -33.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.12 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 9.14 -$98.59 million ($2.36) -0.59

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.60%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

