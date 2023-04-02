Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.