BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,729,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

