Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $4,338,040.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

