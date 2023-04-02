Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $28.67

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

