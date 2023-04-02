Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $26.93

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

