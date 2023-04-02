Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $44.60

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,679,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.