Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several brokerages have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chimerix Stock Performance
Shares of CMRX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.