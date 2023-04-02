Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Price Target at $60.80

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviva Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Enviva has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

