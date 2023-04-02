Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Price Target at $60.80

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.
EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EVA opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Enviva has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
