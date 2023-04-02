Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 165,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

