Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.48

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

New Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

