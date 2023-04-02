Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $697.78

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $697.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

