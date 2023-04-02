Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $31.92

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

