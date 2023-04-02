Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 211.40

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.91. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.50 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.45).

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.