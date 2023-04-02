Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target at $18.67

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.