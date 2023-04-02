Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $42.00

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $310,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $310,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,750. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.