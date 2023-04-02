Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Target Price at GBX 909

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.17).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.98) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 810 ($9.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.94) to GBX 970 ($11.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 784.60 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 784.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 737.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,615.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 647.80 ($7.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 815 ($10.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

